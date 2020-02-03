Costello says he’s leaving Stanford for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Quarterback K.J. Costello says he will leave Stanford to finish his college career playing for Mike Leach at Mississippi State.

Costello’s announcement comes less than a month after Mississippi State hired Leach away from Washington State.

Leach’s teams have led the nation in passing in 10 of his 18 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State.

Mississippi State averaged 179.5 yards passing per game this past season to rank 12th out of 14 Southeastern Conference teams.

Costello earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors with Stanford in 2018. He played just five games in 2019 while dealing with injuries.