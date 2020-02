COLDWATER, Miss. — An estimated 200 dogs were rescued after authorities were called to a home in Coldwater early Monday morning.

WREG’s Shay Arthur spoke with the Tunica Humane Society. They told her at least 102 dogs were rescued out of a small building behind a home on East Tate Road. Another 100 were discovered in kennels on the property.

Some of the animals were just a few weeks old. Many of them were reportedly matted and filthy.

WREG is working to gather more details.