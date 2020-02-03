170 dogs rescued from Coldwater home

COLDWATER, Miss. — Nearly 200 dogs were rescued after authorities were called to a home in Coldwater early Monday morning.

Rescuers with the Tunica Humane Society said at least 102 dogs were rescued out of a small building behind a home on East Tate Road. Dozens more were discovered in kennels on the property.

In all, authorities said they believe 170 were rescued.

Some of the animals were just a few weeks old. Many of them were reportedly matted and filthy.

“When you see dogs living this kind of life, you know they deserve so much more, it’s just heartbreaking,” Tunica County Humane Society Director Sandy Williams said. “It shatters you.”

Williams said the rescue started with a tip about a week ago.

“And I get a lot of tips, but this one really seemed to have some teeth in it,” she said. “It is definitely a full blown puppy mill. Some of the dogs are in horrific shape. The ammonia level was almost un-breathable.”

Because of that, they’re calling the raid Operation Breathe.

“Because when those dogs came out of that building, they got their first breath of fresh air, probably in their lives,” Williams said.

The Tunica Humane Society is now working with Sunny Meadows to get these dogs back to a normal life.

“We need to raise a lot of funds to give these animals the vet care they deserve,” Williams said. “They all need to be groomed, cleaned up. I’m sure they have all kinds of health issues.”

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said they plan to turn the case over to the district attorney so it can be presented to the grand jury. He would not release the homeowner’s name until charges have been filed.