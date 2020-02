× Person critically hurt after truck hits train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are working an accident where a truck ran into a train.

Police say the truck hit a parked train at Goodwyn and Southern around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The truck is partially under the train and the victim was trapped inside.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition

