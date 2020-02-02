× Two men charged after allegedly ramming Bartlett PD vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested after Bartlett police say they allegedly rammed police vehicles on Friday afternoon.

Cody Doyle and Michael Hardin are facing a series of charges ranging from weapons, drugs possesssion, assault and resisting arrest.

Bartlett Police say detectives were investigating reports of auto burglaries and vehicle thefts at the Inland Suites Extended Stay hotel, on Winchester, when they tried to pull over a man, who matched the suspect description, in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Hardin was driving the vehicle and arrest records say he drove the car towards the officers, trying to flee from the scene, and struck an unmarked police car.

Officers got out of the police car and to make an arrest and Hardin tried to flee again. An officer fired shots into the vehicle and the car hit the fence at a near by business. Doyle was sitting in the passenger seat.

Cystral meth, ecstasy, two digital scales and a gun were found underneath the driver’s seat.

Both men are scheduled to face a judge Monday morning.