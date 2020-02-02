× One person recovering after reported shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is recovering at the Regional Medical Center after a reported shooting in northeast Memphis on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call on Summer Trace Drive, at the Summer Trace Apartments, around 3:30 p.m.

The Memphis Fire Department confirms they took one person to the Regional Medical Center.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department for more information have not heard back, yet.

It is not clear what condition the victim is in.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates throughout the day.