One person recovering after reported shooting in northeast Memphis

Posted 4:19 pm, February 2, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is recovering at the Regional Medical Center after a reported shooting in northeast Memphis on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call on Summer Trace Drive, at the Summer Trace Apartments, around 3:30 p.m.

The Memphis Fire Department confirms they took one person to the Regional Medical Center.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department for more information have not heard back, yet.

It is not clear what condition the victim is in.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates throughout the day. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.