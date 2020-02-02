× One man killed in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police say the shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. Saturday night. Officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Ferguson.

Police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors tell WREG that the shooting happened during a gathering after a funeral.

The West Memphis Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.