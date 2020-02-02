× Kate Bond Elementary School to re-open on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools says students at Kate Bond Elementary School will return to class Monday.

More than 1000 students were evacuated from the school Thursday afternoon after a reported carbon monoxide leak.

Officials told WREG four students were treated for “suspected” carbon monoxide poisoning and they were taken to the hospital. All four are expected to be okay.

SCS said in an e-mail Sunday afternoon the school has been given the ‘all clear’ to open after multiple air quality tests were conducted over the weekend.