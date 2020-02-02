One dead, two hurt after shooting near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people are dead after a shooting near the airport on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirmed on twitter three people were shot around 8:35 p.m. on East Hillview Cove, which is in the Hillview Village Apartments complex on East Alcy Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the Regional Medical Center. The two victims at the hospital are listed in critical condition.

MPD does not have any information on a potential suspect.

