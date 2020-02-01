Tigers hold off UConn despite not having D.J. Jeffries

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reacts after making a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa scored 16 points with eight rebounds, Lester Quinones grabbed eight rebounds and scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:45 to play, and Memphis held off UConn 70-63 on Saturday.

Quinones’ 3 put Memphis up 59-56 and the Tigers pulled ahead by as many as seven after making 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:14.

Lance Thomas blocked five shots and scored 14 points for the Tigers (16-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference), who held the Huskies to 34% shooting from the field (22 of 65). Alex Lomax scored 13 points.

Christian Vital scored 20 points with three steals and James Bouknight added 17 points and three steals for UConn (11-10, 2-6). Alterique Gilbert scored 10 points and Isaiah Whaley had nine rebounds.

Memphis takes on Temple at home on Wednesday. UConn takes on Tulsa on the road on Thursday.

