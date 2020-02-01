× Shuler’s career-high 28 not enough to take down No. 22 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU increased its winning streak to 10 games with a 73-63 victory over struggling Mississippi.

Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trendon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.