Shuler’s career-high 28 not enough to take down No. 22 LSU

Posted 10:56 pm, February 1, 2020, by

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 62-57. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE, La.  – Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU increased its winning streak to 10 games with a 73-63 victory over struggling Mississippi.

Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trendon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.

