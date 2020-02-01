× Police investigation in the area of Highland and Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG crews are on the scene of a police investigation at a gas station in the Joffree area.

A WREG staff member says Memphis police are at the Exxon at Highland and Poplar Avenue. A man told WREG he heard six or seven gunshots.

MPD says the call came in as shooting but it is not clear if a victim was found.

WREG crews say there are several police cruisers in the area and crime scene tape is up.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.