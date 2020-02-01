× One dead after car accident in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after an accident in Fox Meadows.

Memphis police say a motorcycle and a vehicle hit each other at Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill Road around 6:45 p.m.

Officers are on the scene of an ACCIDENT at Knight Arnold Rd/Hickory Hill Rd.

Preliminary Information: a morotcycle and a vehicle involved. A male was xported to ROH in critical condition where he has been pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 2, 2020

A man was taken to the Regional Medical Center and has been pronounced dead.

