One dead after car accident in Fox Meadows

Posted 6:48 pm, February 1, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after an accident in Fox Meadows.

Memphis police say a motorcycle and a vehicle hit each other at Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill Road around 6:45 p.m.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A man was taken to the Regional Medical Center and has been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.