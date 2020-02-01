Community comes together to pray for change in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in hopes to bring change to the Memphis community on Saturday afternoon.

The 'Power of Prayer' rally is a 10-year-old tradition. Organizers say it is not a coincidence the prayer circle happens outside of city hall and 201 Poplar.

"If we could stop doing negative behavior, we could empty the jail cells," Co-organizer Stevie Moore said. "I still believe that. I got out of jail in 1981 and I'm still out."

Moore says this is personal. He feels prayer saved him from a future of crime an also helped him live through his son getting shot and killed 17 years ago.

"I'm not giving up. Some people say you can't stop the killing. I say that's the reason I can't stop trying," He said.

People came to the rally, dressed in red to symbolize the blood shed in the streets of Memphis.

Organizers say the bottom line is to focus on putting the prayers for change into play.