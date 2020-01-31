Suspect claims to have bomb before trying to rob Earle bank

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office released images of a man they say told a teller he had a bomb before trying to rob a bank.

According to Sheriff Mike Allen, the suspect walked into the First National Bank in Earle Wednesday morning and told the woman behind the counter that he had a bomb. He then put a plastic bag on the counter and demanded she give him money.

Instead of complying, the employee pushed the alarm and the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen running west behind the old Mad Butcher, Allen said.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444 or the sheriff’s department at (870) 702-2000.