Shelby County receives $1.3 million grant for HIV care

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County is set to receive a $1.3 million grant that will help provide care for those affected by HIV.

The funds are coming from the Ryan White HIV Emergency Relief program under the Department of Health and Human Services, Rep. Steve Cohen announced in a released statement. It will specifically help those who don’t have enough medical coverage or the financial means to pay for their care.

“Although we have made considerable progress in recent years, HIV remains a serious problem in the Ninth District,” said Cohen. “The federal funding from HHS’s Ryan White program will help thousands of Memphians suffering from AIDS and HIV to have access to the high-quality, comprehensive care they need and deserve.”

To date, Shelby County has received more than $26 million from the grant since 2006.

An estimated 6,500 Shelby County residents are living with HIV.