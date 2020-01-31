× Security guard accused of ramming police officer’s car twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local security guard was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a Memphis police officer with his vehicle.

According to the police report, a detective entered the Hillcrest Apartment complex looking for a vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop when he was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver -identified by authorities as Michael Yess – then rammed the officer a second time, causing the vehicle to spin out and sustain “disabling damage.”

Yess then got out of the vehicle with a weapon drawn but pointed to the ground. He yelled multiple times for the officer to show him his hands.

The officer complied and that’s when Yess reportedly noticed “police” written on the officer’s shirt and work vest.

The police report said Yess shouted an expletive before being taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated assault.