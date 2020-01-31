Razor blades discovered in pack of gum in Hardeman County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff's Office issued a warning after razor blades were discovered inside a pack of gum.

Investigators told WREG that a student at Bolivar Central High School opened the package of gum and found three razor blades inside.

The student notified the school resource officer, who made contact with the sheriff's office. The sheriff's department says the student was not injured.

Investigators said the package of gum reportedly still had the plastic wrapping around it when it was opened by the student.

No details have been released on where exactly the gum was purchased, or if the student found the gum or if the gum was given to him.

The sheriff's department urged everyone to be careful when opening similar products.

The Hardeman County Board of Education said the matter is still under investigation. They told WREG they are relieved the student was not injured and relieved he turned the item in to the school resource officer.