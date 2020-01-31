× Razor blades discovered in pack of gum in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning after razor blades were discovered inside a pack of gum.

According to a social media post an individual bought the product at a store in Hardeman County recently and discovered three razor blades between the individual sticks of gum.

The plastic wrapping around the package did not appear to be tampered with leading deputies to believe it happened at the packaging facility.

They urged everyone to be careful when opening similar products.