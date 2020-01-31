Senators question defense, prosecution in President Trump’s impeachment trial

Razor blades discovered in pack of gum in Hardeman County

Posted 5:36 am, January 31, 2020, by

Three razor blades were discovered inside a pack of gum, Hardeman County deputies say. (Hardeman County Sheriff's Office)

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning after razor blades were discovered inside a pack of gum.

According to a social media post an individual bought the product at a store in Hardeman County recently and discovered three razor blades between the individual sticks of gum.

The plastic wrapping around the package did not appear to be tampered with leading deputies to believe it happened at the packaging facility.

They urged everyone to be careful when opening similar products.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.