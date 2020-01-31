Police: Suspect wanted after carjacking mom, three children at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released surveillance photos of a suspect they say held a woman and her children at gunpoint and then stole her car.

The incident happened in December, but authorities just released the photos on Thursday.

They said the mother and her three juvenile kids were in the 4600 block of Paula Drive when the suspect held them at gunpoint. He then jumped into her 2012 Nissan Armada and took off.

That vehicle was eventually recovered but the suspect has not been located.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.