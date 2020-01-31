Mississippi officials monitoring coronavirus, preparing for possible cases

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health said it’s closely monitoring the coronavirus and working with federal health officials to make sure the state is prepared if a case is confirmed.

To date, there have been six confirmed cases in the U.S. and another 100 are under investigation.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, but it’s important to note that the immediate risk to the Mississippi public is low at this time. We need to be prudent and monitor the situation, work with the CDC, and continue working with our healthcare systems throughout the state,’’ said State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD. “There should be more concern in preventing the spread of seasonal flu than this coronavirus right now. We are in peak season and the flu is highly infectious.”

Officials said those at risk include those who have recently traveled to China along with those who have made contact with those who have.

Symptoms include fever, cough and congestion.

