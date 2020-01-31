Memphis police search for ‘rotten tooth’ Mapco robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say has "rotten teeth."

Detectives say a man in a hoodie broke into the Mapco along East Shelby Drive earlier this month. He reportedly threw a brick through the store's front window.

After breaking in, police say he made his way behind the counter and filled a trash can with cigarettes and cigars. He also managed to grab a case of beer before leaving through that broken window.

Investigators say he's likely 35 to 40 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall, roughly 160 pounds and unshaven.

But, it's his mouth that detectives say is distinct, as his teeth are described as being "rotten."

According to someone connected with Mapco, this is not the first time the "rotten tooth" robber has targeted that particular store. The suspect reportedly came to the store during the winter wearing only a tank top.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.