× Local lawmakers urge residents to register to vote as deadline draws near

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite being the Volunteer state, Tennesseeans are one of the worst states in the country at volunteering their time to vote. Government numbers show Tennessee ranked 44th out of all 50 states during 2018 mid-term elections.

“Tennessee is at the bottom of the nation in voter turnout. The bottom of the nation! We have some of our citizens least engaged in civic engagement and voter process,” said Rep. London Lamar.

Officials are concerned that Tenesseeans need more information about the power of a vote and the voting process as a whole.

“It’s absolutely a lack of awareness, and a lack of education about the process. And that is why we’re out here today.”

So, regardless of what side of the line you stand on, make your voice heard.

Monday, February 3 is the deadline for voter registration in Tennessee, one month ahead of the March 3 election, which will include presidential primaries.

Residents can sign up online at GoVoteTn or at the Shelby County Election Commission building at 157 Poplar Avenue.