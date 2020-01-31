Flight crews are seen wearing masks at the international arrivals area at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada, January 26, 2020. - Toronto Public Health confirmed Saturday that a case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is currently being treated in a Toronto Hospital. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Live Updates: The Coronavirus
Flight crews are seen wearing masks at the international arrivals area at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada, January 26, 2020. - Toronto Public Health confirmed Saturday that a case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is currently being treated in a Toronto Hospital. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)