× Live Updates: The Coronavirus

(CNN) — What started as a mystery virus last month in Wuhan, China, has now killed more than 200 people and infected thousands more around the world.

In the US, at least six people have been infected — including patients in Washington state, Chicago, California and Arizona.

Most had recently traveled to Wuhan. But on Thursday, officials announced the first person-to-person transmission of the virus within the US.

