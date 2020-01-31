Live Updates: The Coronavirus

Flight crews are seen wearing masks at the international arrivals area at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada, January 26, 2020. - Toronto Public Health confirmed Saturday that a case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is currently being treated in a Toronto Hospital. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — What started as a mystery virus last month in Wuhan, China, has now killed more than 200 people and infected thousands more around the world.

In the US, at least six people have been infected — including patients in Washington stateChicago, California and Arizona.

Most had recently traveled to Wuhan. But on Thursday, officials announced the first person-to-person transmission of the virus within the US.

