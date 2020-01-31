FedEx taking extra precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx says they are making efforts to protect employees and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

FedEx released a statement saying shipment may be affected by the impacts of the virus.

A spokesman for FedEx says they are taking extra precaution in terms of crew, staff, and customer health and safety. They tell us they will continue all inbound and outbound flights as scheduled as local conditions and restrictions allow.

Having originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has since developed into a deadly disease killing hundreds and infecting thousands around the world.

So, far there have been 6 confirmed cases in the U.S.

The World Health Organization and the U.S. declare the virus a public health emergency. The CDC says symptoms can appear in 2 to 14 days after exposure and includes fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

FedEx says in areas where there have been outbreaks, they are supplying surgical masks, hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes to team members and vendors. They also say they are making sure to disinfect all facilities where there have been outbreaks.

In addition, the company says all employees reporting to work at the mainland China gateways are temperature checked and encouraged to report any signs of illness.

Customers who want to check the status of their shipments can click here.

For the latest information the coronavirus, please visit WREG's live update blog.