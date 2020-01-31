× Chiefs Super Bowl IV champion Jim Marsalis ready for Kansas City to get another ring

CORDOVA, Tenn. — He may not look it but Jim Marsalis has the hardware, scrapbooks and stories to prove it.

“I didn’t weigh over 185 pounds but I was quick and fast and strong and I’m still strong and still can run,” said Jim Marsalis.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Marsalis in the first round of the 1969 draft out of Tennessee State. He then went onto have a memorable rookie season to say the least, helping the Chiefs get to the super bowl by picking off Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath not once but twice in the playoffs.

“This is one of those Namath threw and I picked the ball. I was playing bump and run and he took off, I guess he thought he could complete it but who does it look like he’s throwing it to,” said Marsalis.

“I was a rookie and he said we are going to go after him,” Marsalis continued.

That the precursor to the Chiefs 23-7 win over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV. So it’s not just his personality that is one of a kind, so is his ring.

“65 TPT that means we win the Super Bowl. That’s right they love it,” said Marsalis.

And Marsalis, well, he loves it too!

“Len Dawson was able to pass the ball and we run the ball and we scored and once we scored and got in front that was it. The defense wasn’t going to give up anything else,” said Marsalis

Now 50 years later the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl looking for just their second title in franchise history.

“I’m glad to see, very proud. They have a good passing game and they have a good offense and they can move the ball and everything. They are playing better defense and he is scoring points. I think the defense has came around and I hope the hold up,” said Marsalis.

But even with Patrick Mahomes leading a historic offense it’s no surprise this cornerback hopes it’s the defense that brings a second ring to KC a half a century later.