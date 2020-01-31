× BBB: Imposter calls are on the rise across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau issued a warning saying imposter calls are on the rise across the Mid-South.

More than 30 calls have been reported to the agency since the beginning of the year, the BBB said in a released statement. In all of the cases, the crooks told the victim that they’re from the Social Security Administration and then used different tactics to get the individual to either verify their information or give them money.

Some stated there was a problem with the individual’s social security number or account while others threatened to suspend the accounts. Still others demanded immediate payment and threatened to arrest the victim if they didn’t cooperate.

One Memphis woman had an extremely scary encounter with one imposter. They started by asking her to verify her name, address and social security number.

“They read it over the phone to me,” she said. “When I verified that was my number, they hung up. I was not thinking and was surprised they had all that information.”

So, what actions do you need to take? The BBB released the following list of things you can do to help: