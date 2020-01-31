Accused bank robber pleads guilty in middle of trial

Posted 8:45 am, January 31, 2020, by

Arnold Eden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man charged with robbing a federal credit union entered a guilty plea while his trial was still underway.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 52-year-old Arnold Eden pleaded guilty to bank robbery before lawyers could finish offering proof that he robbed Hope Federal Credit Union in Memphis in July 2017.

Prosecutors said a man identified later as Eden gave a teller a note that read, “I have a gun. I have nothing to lose. I want two stacks of hundreds.”

The teller complied and gave him more than $2,600 in cash.

Eden was arrested after his fingerprints matched those taken from a glass door in the bank.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.