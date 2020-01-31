× Accused bank robber pleads guilty in middle of trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man charged with robbing a federal credit union entered a guilty plea while his trial was still underway.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 52-year-old Arnold Eden pleaded guilty to bank robbery before lawyers could finish offering proof that he robbed Hope Federal Credit Union in Memphis in July 2017.

Prosecutors said a man identified later as Eden gave a teller a note that read, “I have a gun. I have nothing to lose. I want two stacks of hundreds.”

The teller complied and gave him more than $2,600 in cash.

Eden was arrested after his fingerprints matched those taken from a glass door in the bank.