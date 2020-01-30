× Suspect convicted in shooting that paralyzed Whitehaven man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted after a shooting that left a former friend paralyzed from the waist down.

On May 2, 2019, James Moore and the victim were reportedly involved in some sort of altercation inside the Street Hogs Club in the 900 block of East Brooks Road. Later that evening, the victim said he was walking a friend to her car at a nearby Mapco Express when the 29-year-old suspect confronted and then shot him three times in the chest, once in the side and twice in the back.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He survived his injuries but was paralyzed from the waist down, the district attorney said.

On Thursday, a jury took just 20 minutes to convict Moore on attempted first-degree murder and employment of a gun during a dangerous felony charges. He will be sentenced in late February.