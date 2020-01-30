× Six water fountains replaced at Rhodes College after lead testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six water fountains on the Rhodes College campus have been shut off after tests revealed they had high levels of lead contamination.

Two were located in Glassell Hall, two in Frazier Jelke, one in Ohlendorf Tower and one in McCoy Theater, Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs Kyle Webb said in a released statement.

All of the fountains that tested at or above the EPA threshold were immediately turned off. Four of them will be permanently removed and the other two will be replaced.

Anyone who wishes to undergo lead testing can do so at the student health center.

More than 30 Shelby County Schools were recently flagged for dangerous amounts of lead. Testing for those students began in December and continues at Shelby County health clinics.