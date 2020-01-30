Shelby County Schools superintendent speaks on district’s progress, shortcomings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools hosted its first State of the District on Thursday morning.

Officials reflected on recent milestones but also pushed a call to action.

“We are one of two districts in the nation to be recognized in our academic gains in reading and math," Superintendent Joris Ray said.

Ray also spoke about students' challenges outside school grounds.

“That’s adverse childhood experiences — we are a trauma-informed and trauma-responsive school district," Ray said.

Another challenge for the district is that the majority of students still work below the national average in both literacy and math.

Ray challenged elected officials and Mid-South business leaders to start investing in the future.

“Research tells us that Memphis is spending 26% less in education than the national average," Ray said. “It’s a challenge that puts economic growth at risk.”

“It’s more than money that you use to support children," school board chair Miska Gibbs Clay said. "We need the time, we need the talent as well, to go on with those resources.”

SCS showed improvement in standardized test scores from 2018 to 2019, but district leaders said it is aiming higher than simple changes and instead are imploring the community to help them rebuild the district’s entire image.

“We cannot do this work alone," Ray said. "We must re-imagine 901 together.”

“We have the momentum that was shown today," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. "I think he’ll find a ready partner in the county commission and Shelby County government. We’re ready to re-imagine 901.”

Shelby County officials said they were unaware SCS is spending less than the national average on education and will look into potential options.