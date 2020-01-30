× Powerball, Mega Millions lottery tickets go on sale in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — For lottery fans across the state of Mississippi, Thursday is a historic day.

For years, Mississippi residents wanting to try their luck in the Powerball or Mega Millions had to travel to Tennessee or Arkansas to get their tickets. But that is now a thing of the past as those lottery tickets went on sale in Mississippi early Thursday morning.

About 1,500 vendors across the state will sell the Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling scratch off lottery tickets on November 25, and made nearly $9 million during the first six days alone.

About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges.

The first $80 million raised through the lottery will go towards infrastructure needs in the state. After that first 10-year period, the money will either go into the state’s general fund or be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund.