Popeyes launches a clothing line and some are comparing it to Beyonce’s Ivy Park

Ivy Popeyes? Chicken Park? Take your pick.

Popeyes released its own clothing line Wednesday, clearly inspired by Ivy Park — Beyoncé’s clothing line released earlier this month.

The drop comes amidst previous comparisons between Ivy Park and Popeyes. Some pointed out that Beyoncé’s line used the same colors as the ones Popeyes employees wear.

Apparently, the restaurant chain also took notice.

Cut to Wednesday — when Popeyes launched their own line called “That look from Popeyes,” mimicking their slogan “Love that chicken from Popeyes.”

Bargain-hunting Queen Bey fans and Popeyes enthusiasts alike can now buy a selection of jackets, shirts, hats and hoodies.

Queen Bey’s Ivy Park…

And Popeyes…

See the similarities?

This isn’t the first time Popeyes has made headlines. Last year, the restaurant became known for its feud with Chick-fil-A.

Popeyes released its own version of the chicken sandwich that Chick-fil-A is known for, which drew mass attention from celebrities and led to long lines and general hysteria.

