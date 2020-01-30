× More than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail found at suspect’s home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A Cordova man is being held on a $1 million bond after investigators found more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail at his home.

Detectives began investigating Sharmari Johnson after a check was stolen from a mailbox in Arlington last week.

Surveillance video shows a white BMW pulling up to a mailbox in the Villages at White Oak subdivision. The driver then rolls down his window and takes the mail without even getting out of his car.

The owner of the stolen mail, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was trying to mail a $930 check, but was horrified when he realized it had been stolen.

“The mailman came by and I asked him if he had picked up the mail and he said, no he hadn’t and I said, ‘Well, my mail’s gone,’” he said.

The mail’s owner contacted authorities, who soon keyed in on Johnson, a man with past convictions for identity theft, fraud and aggravated burglary.

Neighbors say they saw undercover officers serving a search warrant at Johnson’s home Wednesday but didn’t know why they were there.

“I saw the patrol police,” said neighbor Connie Chavez.

“I’ve not had any trouble that I know of with my mail, so I got a Ring and so we’re good,” said neighbor Pam Walls.

In addition to stolen mail, authorities also say they found 100 counterfeit checks with matching counterfeit driver’s licenses at Johnson’s home.

WREG knocked at both addresses listed for him, but no one answered.

Investigators say the white BMW he was driving was also spotted stealing mail from a Collierville home in December.