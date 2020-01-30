× Police: Man tells minor he’s her boyfriend, solicits her for sex via text message

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he told a 14-year-old girl he was her boyfriend and then tried to solicit her for sex.

The victim told police that it all began back in June 2019 when she met Selvin Alpirez while working at a warehouse. Several months later, he reportedly showed up at her house and began asking to see the victim, which the parents said created a disturbance.

On December 2, Alpirez reportedly showed up again and began harassing the family asking to see the child. He had been parked outside their home for several hours when the family called police for help.

It was at this time that the mother told police she had discovered that the defendant had been communicating with her daughter via Snapchat. He reportedly complemented the child’s appearance before telling her that she was making him “aroused.” He even told her that he wanted to see more.

Text messages from the victim’s phone proved to be even more disturbing.

According to police, he was talking to the child sexually saying “I want to do it” and “I want to give you a good one.”

“We will see when we can satisfy our needs my love,” he reportedly wrote in another.

Alpirez told police that the victim was his girlfriend and that he knew her age because she had told him that she was a minor. He was arrested and charged with solicitation.