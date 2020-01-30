× Police investigating after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Ethelyn Avenue.

When they arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Authorities said two men may have been responsible for the shooting and they are looking into the possibility that a 2015 gray Honda was taken from the scene.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.