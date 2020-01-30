× Patient being tested for coronavirus in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed it is testing someone for the coronavirus.

Authorities didn’t release any specific information on the individual but said testing is underway, KARK reported.

This is the only individual in the state currently being tested for the virus, health officials said. They also stated that they are working closely with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure they are following protocol.

According to CNN, at least 170 people have died and more than 7,700 have become sick from the virus. More than 100 of those cases are outside of China where the virus first took off.

US and states work to combat epidemic

As more cases of the virus are confirmed worldwide, the White House announced a new task force that’s meeting daily to discuss the threat of the coronavirus.

The task force will help monitor and contain the spread of the virus, and ensure Americans have accurate and up-to-date health and travel information, it said.

Meanwhile, states are pushing for more action.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee asked US federal health officials to expand screenings to passengers returning to the United States from China at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the country’s first confirmed case of the deadly virus entered the US. Inslee wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to collect passengers’ health history and temperature readings.

“There is a lot we don’t know about the virus, it’s called ‘novel’ for a reason,” Inslee said. “We know there are multiple infections in China and we hope (the CDC) will extend that (testing).”

In Hawaii, the state closest to the coronavirus outbreak, officials are urging residents to avoid discretionary trips to China.

“Not only because of the health threat, but because … travel is very much disrupted,” Hawaii Health Director Bruce Anderson said

There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, and officials said there’s minimal risk to people on the islands.

The State Department has issued an advisory asking Americans not to travel to Wuhan while the virus has an impact.