Panel: Dem who won by 14 votes should remain as DeSoto County state rep

A bipartisan committee says the Mississippi House should not overturn a close DeSoto County election.

Democrat Hester Jackson McCray was certified in November as the winner by 14 votes over Republican Ashley Henley. They ran for a Mississippi House seat in DeSoto County.

Henley held the seat for one term. She filed papers challenging her loss, saying she found irregularities in some voting.

The House committee heard testimony Wednesday from DeSoto County election officials who said votes were properly counted.

The full House will consider the recommendation to keep McCray in office.

She was inaugurated with other lawmakers. She’s the first African American lawmaker from DeSoto County.