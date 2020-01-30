× Officials investigating inmate’s death at Marshall County prison

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators were called to the Marshall County Correctional Facility after another inmate death, WREG has learned.

The name of the inmate and the cause of death have not been released.

This is the second inmate to have died at the facility since Saturday evening.

Dec 29th: Terrandance Dobbins killed at South Mississippi Correctional Institution

December 31st and January 2nd: Walter Gates and Roosevelt Holliman stabbed/killed at Parchman

January 2nd: Gregory Emary killed at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility

January 3rd: Denorris Howell stabbed/killed in fight with cellmate at Parchman

January 8th: A.D. Mills, Parchman inmate, taken to hospital in Clarksdale where he died. Cause of death is under investigation.

January 18th: Gabriel Carmen found hanging in his cell at Parchman. Cause of death pending

January 21st: Timothy Hudspeth and James Talley, inmates at Parchman, beaten to death

January 22nd: unidentified inmate dies from an apparent suicide at Parchman

January 25th: Jermaine Tyler, Marshall Co. Correctional Facility found unresponsive in cell

January 26th: Joshua Norman found hanging in cell at Parchman

January 29th: Limarion Reaves collapsed at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility. Cause of death is under investigation.