Mississippi man wanted on sex charges captured in Oklahoma after tip

A Mississippi man who was one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted fugitives was captured in Oklahoma, authorities announced Thursday.

Jacob Blair Scott, 43, who authorities say may have faked his own death to avoid prosecution on child sex-related charges, was arrested in an RV park in Antlers, Oklahoma, the marshals service said in a release.

Scott, a military veteran who received a purple heart for injuries while deployed, was charged after his 14-year-old stepdaughter became pregnant.

Scott was added to the most wanted list Wednesday, and authorities said they received a tip that led to his arrest within hours.

He allegedly refused to leave the camper where he was found living, but admitted to his identity after authorities verified his tattoos.

Marshals called it “the fastest apprehension of a fugitive in the 37-year history of the 15 Most Wanted program.”

Scott is currently being held at the Pittsburg County Jail in Oklahoma awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. He faces a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.