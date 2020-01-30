Mid-South women of color fighting for rights to natural hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Women of color are sometimes faced with a battle of how to wear their hair.

Wearing it straight could mean risking the possibility of hair damage from harsh chemicals, but wearing it curly could mean backlash and reaction by bosses and colleagues in the workplace.

At this year's National Association of Black Journalists convention, there was even a photo shoot with journalists showing off their natural curls, Afros and even braids.

WREG's Symone Woolridge has worn her hair curly on TV and received some positive feedback. But she also got plenty of not positive responses and even emails saying her hair is more "becoming" when it's straight.

But it's not just Symone or those on-air. This is happening in offices all over the country.

Ladeia Mcneal is a process manager who's worked in marketing for almost 20 years, and for almost 20 years, she's worn her hair natural.

Natural means chemical-free and in its own state without having to alter it. It's something many people of color have to do in order to fit in.

"It's like, your hair has to be acceptable or unruly, but you may think my hair is unruly because you've never seen it before," McNeal said.

McNeal said unruly is close to the word used when she was terminated several years ago. She worked as an office manager right out of college.

She said she went into her interview with braids, then soon changed her hair to a natural style.