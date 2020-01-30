× Memphis man arrested after shooting at attempted robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he reportedly shot at a man who tried to rob his wife and threatened her with a hammer.

Victor Macias, 57, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Macias’s daughter, Chelsea Macias, said her father was only doing what was best for his family.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Jackson Avenue. Chelsea said that, at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, her step mother was robbed by a man as she was taking out the trash at one of her properties.

“The guy approached her with a hammer, pulled her hair and pulled her to the back of the yard,” Chelsea said.

Memphis Police say Chelsea’s step mother told the man she would get her husband, Macias, and he would bring the money. Instead of money, Macias brought a gun.

Police reports say the suspect tried to get away but that didn’t stop Macias. Court documents show Macias jumped over a fence and shot at the man.

Police say when Macias fired at the alleged suspect, he nearly hit someone else unrelated to the robbery.

When police found Macias, he was holding a woman at gunpoint. Macias claimed the woman was also involved in the robbery.

Chelsea said the woman was seen walking with the suspect and both had tried to steal from her family in the past.

“They’ve already stole parts from our cars,” Chelsea said. “It’s just ridiculous. They’ve already tried breaking into the house.”

Chelsea said she believes her father meant no one any harm and was only protecting his property and his wife.

“How about if something would have happened to my stepmother?” Chelsea said. “He would have got away, and he would have still went to jail because he had that gun.”

Chelsea said that no arrests have been made in her step mother’s attempted robbery.