× Memphis lawmaker proposes red flag legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis senator has introduced a “red flag” bill for gun owners or those looking to purchase a gun.

The bill – sponsored by Senator Sara Kyle and Rep. Glorida Johnson (Knoxville) – would allow a judge to issue an emergency order of protection that would prevent a person from owning or buying a firearm if they pose “an imminent risk of harm” to themselves or others.

The emergency order would only be temporary. Thirty days after the initial order is issued, a hearing will be held to determine if the judge should extend the order or dissolve it. If there is still a threat, the order can be extended for no more than a year.

Seventeen other states and the District of Columbia all have similiar legislation, WKRN reported.