Marked Tree schools closed Friday, Monday due to flu symptoms

MARKED TREE, Miss. — Marked Tree schools will be closed on Friday, January 31 and Monday, February 3 because of flu-like symptoms.

In a post on Facebook, the Marked Tree School District said that they are closing to reduce exposure to students. The school district said all facilities, construction areas and buses will be disinfected.

The school district said that the entire campus was disinfected over the past weekend, but the number of student absences and confirmed cases of the flu continued to rise.

Elementary students are asked to complete packets for the two days. High school students can access their work online.