MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he tried to rape a female relative.

According to police, the minor was sitting in a South Memphis home watching television when Mose Dean Junior sat down beside her. He then allegedly stated he wanted to have sex with her.

That’s when he tried to pull down her pants and lick her, police said.

Dean was arrested and charged with attempted statutory rape by an authority figure.