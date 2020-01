× Kate Bond Middle evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kate Bond Middle School is closed for the day after a carbon monoxide leak.

The Memphis Fire Department says more than 1000 students have been evacuated from the school.

At least one student has been transported to the hospital. The student’s age and condition are unknown at this time.

WREG has a crew headed to the school. We will update this story as more information becomes available.