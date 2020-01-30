Senators question defense, prosecution in President Trump’s impeachment trial

Juvenile arrested for trespassing, carrying gun at Bolton High School

Posted 4:29 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 04:49PM, January 30, 2020

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A juvenile has been arrested after reportedly carrying a gun onto the campus of Bolton High School on Thursday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile from Mississippi fled from the school campus on foot and was captured after a short pursuit on Cottage Hill.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to Juvenile Court on weapon and trespassing charges.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the suspect was.

WREG will update this story if any more information is provided.

