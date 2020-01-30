Senators question defense, prosecution in President Trump’s impeachment trial

Jackson Jr., Guduric suspended one game, Crowder fined in Knicks altercation

Posted 8:49 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 08:50PM, January 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: The referees try to break up a fight between Jae Crowder #99 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Elfrid Payton #6 of the New York Knicks as the benches clear in the final minute of the game at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2020 in New York City.The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 127-106.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric of the Memphis Grizzlies and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton were suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday for their roles in an altercation between the teams.

New York’s Marcus Morris also was fined $35,000 not only for his role on the court but for his comments afterward, when he said Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder played with “female tendencies.”

Crowder was fined $25,000 for escalating the skirmish, which began when he stole the ball and shot a 3-pointer, causing a frustrated Payton to shove him to the floor while he was in the air with 48 seconds left in the Grizzlies’ 127-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Payton was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected. He said after the game he would do the same thing again, believing Crowder was disrespecting the game.

Morris, who shoved Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, later apologized on Twitter for his remarks about women. The Knicks said they understood the NBA’s penalties for both their players.

“In addition, we agree that Marcus’ comments were offensive and unacceptable,” the team added in a statement. “While we do believe his apology was sincere, that type of speech does not reflect the values of respect and inclusion that our organization stands for, and cannot be tolerated.”

Jackson and Guduric left the bench during the altercation, an automatic one-game ban. They will sit out Friday when the Grizzlies visit New Orleans. Payton will miss New York’s game on Saturday at Indiana.

