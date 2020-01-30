Chinese visitors look at a Hummer displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 21, 2011. About 2,000 car and parts makers from 20 countries are participating in the Shanghai auto show, showcasing 75 new car models, 19 of them making their world premieres. AFP PHOTO/Philippe Lopez (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
NEW YORK — The Hummer is making a comeback, only this time it won’t guzzle gas or spew greenhouse gases.
General Motors announced Thursday that it will start selling a battery-powered Hummer pickup truck in September of 2021.
At least part of the new Hummer will be shown in a 30-second television ad featuring basketball star LeBron James during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl. The truck will be unveiled officially in May and have a huge battery to generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.