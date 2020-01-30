× Experts educate Arlington students on dangers of vaping

ARLINGTON, Tenn. —Medical professionals and law enforcement are teaming up at Arlington High School on Thursday night to educate students about the potential dangers of vaping.

Experts agree that vaping is an increasing problem, and they’re hoping to help students see the risks with tonight’s panel.

With fruity flavors and a variety of devices, vaping might not look like the dangerous trends of the past, but the short-term and long-term effects can be just as troubling.

Dr. Catherine Sanders with LeBonheur Children’s Hospital said, in the shorter term, vaping can affect students’ education and memory.

“And that’s going to go on and affect them long-term,” Sanders said.

One of the biggest concerns for adults is the wide-range of products that teens can vape. By buying vape products illegally, there’s no way to be sure what they’re putting into their bodies.

Officials claim vape usage and students caught with vapes has increased in recent years.

“It could be taking place in bathrooms, it could be taking place in classrooms,” said Constance Certion with Arlington Community Schools. “Obviously we don’t want any of those things going on because it distracts from the learning.”

They acknowledge they can’t force a teenager to act responsibly, but they can equip them with the safest facts and information.

“They need to know the information in order to make the best decision,” said Dana Viox with Arlington Community Schools. “We hope by providing this opportunity tonight, we can get that information out to the community and the parents and the students.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Arlington High School Auditorium.